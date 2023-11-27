DCSA Brings Together Agency, Industry Partners for Latest NBIS Demo Day

The Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency hosted a virtual demonstration day to provide information on the latest National Background Investigation Services updates, DVIDS reported Tuesday.

The NBIS Demo Day convened more than 5,300 participants from federal agencies and industry and included discussions on the new eApp and the latest NBIS features and capabilities.

Scott DiStefano, NBIS training chief, said attendance for the NBIS Demo Day nearly tripled in size since the launch of the training sessions in 2020.

According to DiStefano, the NBIS Training program has provided live training to more than 6,000 users through over 200 live webinars and developed more than 135 training products.

The latest interactive session enabled participants to raise questions that NBIS experts answered in real-time via the Teams’ chat function.

“Our representatives from NBIS Training, Solutions, eApp, and Onboarding teams fielded over 1,000 questions from the audience and customers,” DiStefano said.

In late October, 100 federal agencies and 11,000 companies migrated to the NBIS eApp where they can submit requests for personnel background investigations.