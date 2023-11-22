Data Sharing Technology Linking US & Allies Wins Annual SSC Innovation Competition

The U.S. Space Systems Command has selected the winner of its second annual Fight Tonight innovation competition.

The Allied Exchange Environment is designed to establish a unified interface that would enable the U.S. and its allies to share near real-time data from the Space Force’s Secret Unified Data Library, to which partners currently have no access, the SSC said on Tuesday.

Representing the winning team, SSC Cross Mission Data Deputy Branch Chief and Chief Engineer Sage Adorka said the win “will ensure delivery of a much needed data-sharing capability for our coalition partners.”

The AXE team received $2.8 million in fiscal year 2024 funding to develop and implement the proposed system in support of Australia and Japan.

AXE was selected from 28 proposals, with five others being chosen as finalists. Those not selected were sent to relevant program executive offices for possible implementation using other sources of funding.

Proposals had to be operationally relevant and actionable within a one-year timeframe. Civilian and military personnel from the SSC were eligible for participation.