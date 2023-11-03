DARPA Creates Program to Better Assess, Predict DOD Team Training Performance

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency launched a new program to improve the performance assessment of Department of Defense teams after training.

The Objective Prediction of Team Effectiveness via Models of Performance Outcomes, or OP TEMPO, program will be conducted over a 30-month period and could serve as a foundation for future methods to measure training effectiveness, DARPA said Thursday.

OP TEMPO will use bio-behavioral signatures and unobtrusive sensor suites to diagnose performance and calibrate training efficiency. The project will observe heart rate variability, communication dynamics and other biological signatures.

“DOD teams are not simply the sum of their collective parts, but have highly specialized and dynamic roles, and performance relies on collaboration, communication, and coordination,” OP TEMPO Program Manager Dr. Joeanna Arthur commented. “With OP TEMPO, we aim to solve the problem of ‘how do we turn a team of experts into an expert team?'”

DARPA has launched a presolicitation for OP TEMPO, with deadline for responses set on Jan. 31, 2024.