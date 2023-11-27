DARPA Begins Market Research for Cyberspace Operations R&D Requirement

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has started soliciting information on potential vendors that could provide classified cyberspace operations and information operations, or COIO, research and development support services.

The DARPA Information Innovation Office wants information on potential offerors that have the capability to develop COIO technologies to address existing and emerging information operations and cyberthreats, according to a request for information published Wednesday.

Responses to the RFI may be classified or unclassified.

Interested vendors should include in their white papers a list of personnel with COIO experience and their respective clearances as well as their organizational experience, including previous accomplishments and ongoing work.

Submissions should also provide a description of facilities and assets that are available for COIO R&D.

DARPA will accept responses to the RFI through Nov. 21 of next year.

