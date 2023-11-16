Congress OKs Stopgap Measure to Keep Government Operational Through Early 2024

A continuing resolution is now headed to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature after being passed by Congress to prevent a government shutdown and extend federal operations through early 2024, Reuters reported Wednesday.

The Senate voted 87-11 to approve the stopgap funding measure a day after the House cleared the legislation by a 336-95 vote.

The bill would extend funding through Jan. 19 for veterans benefits, military construction, agriculture, transportation, housing, urban development, water and energy programs and the Food and Drug Administration.

Meanwhile, funding for defense and all other federal operations would end on Feb. 2 under the measure.

In late September, House and Senate lawmakers passed a stopgap bill to keep federal agencies operational at current funding levels through Nov. 17.