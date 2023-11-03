Coast Guard DOL Renamed to Operational Logistics Command

The U.S. Coast Guard Director of Operational Logistics has been renamed the Operational Logistics Command, or LOGCOM, as part of efforts to streamline the military service’s logistics operations.

LOGCOM has command authority of all Coast Guard bases to provide mission support during contingency response and expeditionary operations, the Coast Guard said Thursday.

The command will provide administrative support to the fleet; oversee active duty, reserve and civilian personnel; manage base operational support and interface with technical authorities; coordinate with logistics and service centers; supervise financial support; and offer contracting services.

In August, LOGCOM reached full operating capability for its mission set capability for expeditionary logistics, or LOG-X, which has supported the deployment of national security cutters throughout the Pacific and fast response cutters throughout the Western Pacific and Oceania and in the Western Hemisphere.