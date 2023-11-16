CMS Official Rajiv Uppal Named Next IRS Chief Information Officer

Rajiv Uppal has been selected as the next chief information officer of the Internal Revenue Service.

Uppal, who is currently part of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, will assume his new role in early 2024, the IRS said Wednesday.

At CMS, Uppal is serving as chief information officer and director of the Office of Information Technology. His work at the agency has covered a variety of areas related to IT, including investment planning, program management and strategic planning.

The incoming IRS CIO had also been part of the Department of Homeland Security and, before then, worked in multiple private sector organizations.

IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel said the agency’s modernization thrust will benefit from Uppal’s professional background.

“Rajiv’s expertise inside the government, coupled with his work in the private sector, provides a unique skill set that will complement our strong Information Technology team at the IRS,” Werfel added.