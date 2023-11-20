CISA Publishes Supplement to HPH Cyber Risk Summary

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency released a supplementary document to the Healthcare and Public Health, or HPH, Cyber Risk Summary it published in July.

The new HPH risk mitigation guide discusses vulnerabilities and corresponding mitigation best practices in healthcare IT security, from asset inventory to access management, CISA said Friday.

The HPH sector faces web application vulnerabilities, encryption weaknesses and unsupported software more frequently than other cyber threats. These flaws often lead to data breaches, ransomware and denial of service.

The latest mitigation guide provides information based on vulnerability data from HPH organizations enrolled in CISA’s Web Application Scanning and Cyber Hygiene Vulnerability Scanning services. It also maps the resolution strategies according to the agency’s cross-sector cybersecurity performance goals, which involve the Department of Health and Human Services and Health Sector Coordinating Council.

