CISA Strategy Conceived to Use AI to Boost Cybersecurity, Defend Critical Infrastructure

A new artificial intelligence roadmap from the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency will be implemented to leverage AI as a cyber defense tool as well as a resource to protect critical infrastructure.

CISA announced Tuesday that the first-ever whole-of-agency plan will also lay the foundation for interagency collaboration and communication to shape AI-based software policies.

Aside from collective regulation and cyber and critical infrastructure defense, the Roadmap for Artificial Intelligence lines of effort additionally includes pushing for secure-by-design principles and empowering and upskilling AI workforce.

Wash100 awardees Jen Easterly, director of CISA, and Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of DHS, elaborated on the significance of the AI roadmap.

Easterly said that the guidance “sets forth an agency-wide plan to promote the beneficial uses of AI to enhance cybersecurity capabilities; ensure AI systems are protected from cyber-based threats; and deter the malicious use of AI capabilities to threaten the critical infrastructure Americans rely on every day.”

Mayorkas explained that the roadmap was part of DHS’ “broad leadership role in advancing the responsible use of AI.” He referred to the Biden administration’s directive for DHS to promote safety standards for the responsible development of such technologies.