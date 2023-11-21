CISA Launches Protective DNS Services Pilot Program for Critical Infrastructure Organizations; Eric Goldstein Quoted

A new Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency pilot program is now offering critical infrastructure entities access to government-owned cybersecurity shared services, according to Eric Goldstein , the agency’s executive assistant director for cybersecurity.

In a blog post published on Friday, he discussed the deployment of the Protective Domain Name System Resolver , which can prevent users from connecting to suspected or known malicious sites, to the critical infrastructure sector and invited “target-rich, resource-poor” organizations in the areas of healthcare, utilities and education to volunteer for the pilot project.

Launched last month, the no-cost pilot program was created to provide critical infrastructure organizations a cost-effective cyber threat intelligence resource. The results will help CISA stress-test its cybersecurity delivery mechanisms, Goldstein explained.

The agency aims to bring 100 entities into the project this year, with the intention of adding more participants and shared services in 2024.