CDAO Accomplishes Key Deliverable of Responsible AI Strategy With Toolkit for RAI Ethics

The Department of Defense advanced its 2022 responsible artificial intelligence, or RAI, strategy with the release of an RAI toolkit to improve ethical compliance of its AI projects.

DOD’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office formulated the toolkit, which is based on several standards including the Defense Innovation Unit’s RAI Guidelines and Worksheets, the agency announced Tuesday.

The online platform is a key deliverable of the 2022 DOD RAI Strategy and Implementation Pathway, which discusses 64 lines of effort to execute the agency’s AI ethical principles. It provides guidance for modular assessments as well as parameters for developing AI technologies moving forward.

CDAO’s RAI Division will oversee the continuous enhancement of the toolkit, with plans to conduct information sessions and external feedback through its website.

“Responsible AI is foundational for anything that the DoD builds and ships,” Chief Digital and AI Officer Craig Martell remarked. “We promised to establish processes to design and employ human fail-safes in AI development and deployment, and we’re excited to provide this applied Toolkit for our end users.” the Wash100 awardee added.