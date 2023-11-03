CBP Eyes Maritime Patrol Aircraft Maintenance & Logistical Services Recompete Contract

The Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations has announced its intent to launch a full and open competition for a potential 10-year, recompete contract covering maritime patrol aircraft maintenance and logistical services.

AMO requires organizational and intermediate-level maintenance support services for CBP’s fleet of Lockheed Martin-built P-3 maritime surveillance aircraft and DHC-8 multi-role patrol aircraft, according to a notice posted Thursday on the Acquisition Planning Forecast System.

The selected contractor will support aircraft systems and subsystems, aircrew systems, support equipment and ground support equipment.

CBP anticipates releasing the solicitation for the contract on Feb. 20, 2024, with award expected in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Northrop Grumman maintains CBP’s P-3 Orion maritime surveillance aircraft fleet under a potential $896.1 million contract awarded in June 2020.