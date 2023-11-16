cBEYONData’s Bryan Eckle Talks Leadership Strategy & Core Values

Since he began his career, Bryan Eckle has helped clients upgrade their financial management, procurement, budget and data analytics activities by implementing people, processes and technology. Now, as chief solutions officer of cBEYONData , he leads the company’s team of consultants in their work to improve operations for customers.

Eckle recently participated in an interview with the Potomac Officers Club, in which he highlighted his career inspirations, discussed his core values and shared his thoughts on the current government contracting environment.

In this excerpt from the interview, Eckle describes his strategy for building a successful team:

“It all starts with integrity – without trust, nothing else matters. From there, a client mission focus, adaptability, a continual improvement mindset and teamwork round out my top values. It’s not enough to simply write down values in a document or web page without going further. An organization must live these values in how it hires, incentivizes and makes decisions across all levels of the firm.”

