Hello, Guest!
/

Army Seeks Sources of Long Range Missiles to be Equipped on IBCT Vehicles

1 min read
Army Seeks Sources of Long Range Missiles to be Equipped on IBCT Vehicles
Logo / US Army

The Tactical Aviation and Ground Munitions Project Office within the U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office – Missiles and Space is soliciting capability statements regarding solutions that companies can offer to address the Mobile-Long Range Precision Strike Missile, or M-LRPSM, requirement.

The M-LRPSM project seeks to acquire a “readily available” missile with a range of 25 kilometers or greater that can be equipped via an interface kit onto Infantry Brigade Combat Team platforms either the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle or the Infantry Squad Vehicle, according to a request for information posted Thursday on SAM.gov.

The weapon’s other requirements include effectiveness against a variety of targets like armored vehicles and fortifications and the ability to retarget, adjust flight or abort.

Interested parties have until Nov. 22 to respond.

ExecutiveGov Logo

Sign Up Now! Executive Gov provides you with Free Daily Updates and News Briefings about Acquisition & Procurement

Tags:
You might be interested in