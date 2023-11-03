Army Seeks Sources of Long Range Missiles to be Equipped on IBCT Vehicles

The Tactical Aviation and Ground Munitions Project Office within the U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office – Missiles and Space is soliciting capability statements regarding solutions that companies can offer to address the Mobile-Long Range Precision Strike Missile, or M-LRPSM, requirement.

The M-LRPSM project seeks to acquire a “readily available” missile with a range of 25 kilometers or greater that can be equipped via an interface kit onto Infantry Brigade Combat Team platforms — either the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle or the Infantry Squad Vehicle, according to a request for information posted Thursday on SAM.gov.

The weapon’s other requirements include effectiveness against a variety of targets — like armored vehicles and fortifications — and the ability to retarget, adjust flight or abort.

Interested parties have until Nov. 22 to respond.