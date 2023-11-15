America Makes & NCDMM Receive Ceiling Increases on Contracts With AFRL, Army

America Makes and the National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining have announced ceiling increases on their contract vehicles with the Department of Defense.

America Makes said Tuesday it saw its third cooperative agreement with the Air Force Research Laboratory rise by $256 million to $483 million, enabling it to support workforce development efforts and further drive the adoption of additive manufacturing, or AM, technology to improve U.S. security, resiliency and competitiveness.

CA3 is a seven-year contract awarded to America Makes in 2019.

Founded in 2012, America Makes is a public-private partnership that launched as DOD’s national manufacturing innovation institute for AM. The Youngstown, Ohio-based institute is composed of member organizations from the government, industry and academia focused on advancing AM tech adoption.

In September, NCDMM received a ceiling increase of approximately $176 million to its potential five-year, $69 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with the U.S. Army, bringing the total ceiling value to more than $246 million.

The IDIQ contract with the Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation and Missile Center allows DOD and other agencies to use the services offered by NCDMM and its alliance network to support projects associated with manufacturing technology, process analysis, assessments, development and implementation of manufacturing platforms.

Established in 2003, NCDMM is based in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, and helps the Army and other customers execute applied research and development projects to enhance defense weapons systems and related platforms.