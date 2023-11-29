AFWERX, NASA Tap ResilienX to Create Digital Advanced Air Mobility Operations Center

AFWERX, a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, and NASA are collaborating with ResilienX on the development of a digital operations center meant to support future efforts focused on Advanced Air Mobility or AAM.

ResilienX was awarded $4.8 million in AFWERX and NASA funding through the Civilian Commercialization Readiness Pilot Program, or CCRPP, and will work on the project until October 2025, the Air Force Materiel Command said Tuesday.

The resulting system from the project is meant to boost base security, enhance special forces efforts and modernize emergency disaster response, and passenger and cargo transportation planning.

“Through a dedicated systems engineering approach, we intend to develop a dual-use solution to the core digital infrastructure needed for advanced air mobility that is inherently scalable and extensible,” said Ryan Pleskach, CEO of ResilienX. “Through this pioneering effort and with support of all the federal stakeholders that AFWERX is bringing to the table, we believe this solution will be turnkey and available to government and commercial markets in late 2024.”

ResilienX will conduct a detailed need and task assessment, feature development with user interviews and observations, initial integration of baseline technologies and testing during the project’s first phase. It will move to user testing of human factors, safety development, prototype testing and a live demonstration of the system during the succeeding phase.

Work is under CCRPP, a NASA Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer program.

