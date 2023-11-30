AFRL Unveils New Consortium to Bridge Defense Space-Linked Medical Research Gaps

The Air Force Research Laboratory has announced a military research working group to examine the impact of military space operations on human health and performance.

COSMIC, short for Clinical and Operational Space Medicine Innovation Consortium, will synthesize the human health and performance research capabilities from the 59th Medical Wing and the 711th Human Performance Wing’s Human Effectiveness Directorate, respectively, AFRL said Wednesday.

“By combining the strengths of both organizations, COSMIC has access to research expertise across a continuum of both clinical medicine and human performance optimization,” said Maj. Craig Nowadly, an emergency physician and 59th MDW COSMIC steering committee co-chair.

James McEachen, a 711 HPW senior aerospace medicine physician-researcher and COSMIC steering committee co-chair, said the new research group will address immediate space-linked medical research requirements while facilitating collaboration among government, industry and academia.

