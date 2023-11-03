AFRL Opens In-House Facility for Semiconductor Laser Propagation Studies

The Air Force Research Laboratory has opened a new Semiconductor Laser Indoor Propagation Range, known as SLIPR, at Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico to support research and development of future laser system propagation studies.

SLIPR has 100-meter-long broadcast ranges in an indoor facility to test semiconductor laser technology concepts and includes photoluminescence and X-ray laboratories to characterize molecular beam epitaxy products, AFRL said Thursday.

Imelda Atencio, chief of AFRL’s directed energy laser division, said expertise and equipment in laser design, processing, fabrication and characterization will enable AFRL’s laser illuminator group to develop illuminator laser technologies designed specifically for the warfighter.

“The mission of the laser division is to discover, develop and deliver advanced laser technology capability to the Department of the Air Force, components across the Department of Defense and most importantly, the warfighter,” said Shery Welsh, director of AFRL’s Directed Energy Directorate.