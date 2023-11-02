2 Weeks Out Preview: 2023 Baird Government & Defense Conference

Financial services company and investment firm Baird will host its 6th annual Government and Defense Conference on Nov. 15 at the Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner in Virginia. The event will showcase some of the government contracting industry and federal sector’s most prominent names, with sessions featuring CEOs, military officials, intelligence community leaders and more.

“We try to go beyond the superficial and really go in depth in terms of the subject matter,” Baird Managing Partner and event organizer John Song told GovCon Wire. “Whether it’s AI or space-related topics, among many others, the speakers will be extremely thorough about the issues and considerations for those areas of the market.”

Song is a recipient of the Wash100 Award — the GovCon space’s most distinguished honor — and the conference will see a number of his fellow awardees take the stage, including CGI Federal President Stephanie Mango , Noblis CEO Mile Corrigan and CACI President of National Security and Innovative Solutions Todd Probert , Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence Stacey Dixon and more.

If you have further questions or would like to request an invitation, please contact Baird’s conference events team at IBEvents@rwbaird.com.