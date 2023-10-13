Travis Hartman Named Army Forces Command Chief Technology Officer

Travis Hartman, formerly chief of Army Cyber Command’s Defensive Cyber Operations Directorate, has been named chief technology officer at Army Forces Command.

Hartman announced his new post on LinkedIn and will work with other Department of Defense agencies to identify and pursue technology improvement opportunities.

In his previous role at Army Cyber Command, Hartman headed the Army Defensive Cyber Operations Working Group and helped coordinate the service branch’s global defensive cyber missions and zero trust architecture development.

His military career includes roles such as commander of the 359th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade and 3-80th Signal Battalion.

In the private sector side, he worked for L-3 National Security Solutions, now part of CACI International, as senior cyber solutions architect.