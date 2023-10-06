Transportation Department Launches Research Funding Initiative to Address Climate Challenges

The Department of Transportation plans to fund a new center to research and develop technologies to support the administration’s clean energy goals.

DOT said Tuesday it will partner with a university or other eligible organizations to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transportation sector and strengthen the resilience of the U.S. transportation infrastructure.

“As we face the profound and urgent threat of the climate crisis, we need cleaner transportation systems, and this investment will help deliver that by harnessing research and technology to find new solutions,” said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

The department will invest up to $12.5 million in the new Climate and Transportation Research Center over five years.