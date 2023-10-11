SSC Opens Application Process for Space Domain Awareness Tech Development Project

Space Systems Command has begun accepting applications for a project that seeks to accelerate technological advances in the field of space domain awareness, or SDA.

Project Apollo is a collaborative tech accelerator that aims to encourage companies, federally funded research and development centers and Space Force guardians and other industry experts to work together to address SDA-related challenges, SSC said Tuesday.

Problem statements for Project Apollo’s first cohort focus on space launch custody, object identification and decision aids.

The first innovation cycle for the project’s inaugural cohort will start on Oct. 26 at the command’s SDA Tools, Applications and Technology Lab in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and will run through the end of 2023.

“Each innovation cycle is designed to target solutions at a Technology Level Readiness (TLR) of 4 or above that are scoped to address specific challenge statements provided to each cohort in advance,” said Maj. Sean Allen, head of SSC TAP Lab.