Space RCO Selects 6 Companies to Join 2023 Hyperspace Challenge

The U.S. Space Force’s Space Rapid Capabilities Office has selected six companies from four countries to participate in the Hyperspace Challenge to develop and mature technologies to make space assets more resilient and responsive to threats.

Phase Four, Dawn AeroSpace, Lexset.ai, Magdrive, TRL11 and High Earth Orbit Robotics will partner with Space RCO to boost space visibility and awareness, modernize space analysis and vehicle autonomy and increase space vehicle lifespan and maneuverability, Central New Mexico Community College said Thursday.

The 2023 cohort will focus on establishing partnerships to pursue new opportunities in the advancement of space assets’ safety and long-term sustainability.

Hyperspace Challenge was established in 2018 by Space Force and the Air Force Research Laboratory in collaboration with CNM Ingenuity.