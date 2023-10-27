US Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro Highlights Defense Industrial Base Priorities in Strategic Guidance

U.S. Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro has revised his strategic guidance on the long-term transformation and modernization of the service branch.

The Navy on Wednesday published the updated guidance, entitled “One Navy-Marine Corps Team: Advancing Department of the Navy Priorities,” which includes details on enhancing partnerships in the Indo-Pacific and other strategic regions.

According to Del Toro, one of the branch’s top priorities is to strengthen its ties with the Defense Industrial Base. Since 2020, it has trained and onboarded over 4,500 personnel into the industrial base, created dedicated defense manufacturing pipelines and trade centers and bolstered labor recruitment in submarine shipbuilding.

The branch is also continuing activities with allies and partners to secure supply chains and jointly develop technologies to gain mutual military advantage.

“As we look forward, we will continue to advance our three enduring priorities: Strengthening Maritime Dominance, Building a Culture of Warfighting Excellence, and Enhancing Strategic Partnerships,” said Del Toro, a Wash100 awardee. “Our objective is clear: we will continue to provide a Navy and Marine Corps that can deter high-end conflict with a rapidly improving peer competitor while simultaneously protecting and advancing the global maritime interests of the Nation.”