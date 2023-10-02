SEC Awards Chenega Subsidiary $47M Protective Security Force Services BPA

A subsidiary of Alaska native organization Chenega Corporation has won a blanket purchase agreement worth an estimated $47 million from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for protective security force services.

Under the BPA, Chenega Integrated Security Solutions will outfit the SEC’s headquarters and eleven regional offices with security guard services including armed and unarmed enforcement administering access control and emergency response, the Chantilly, Virginia-based company said in an emailed statement to ExecutiveGov on Monday.

The guards installed by CISS — who must be trained and certified via the Force Protection Services smartbook — will additionally conduct screening and patrol duties at the protected SEC locations. The company’s team is also expected to carry out control center monitoring and offer locksmith capabilities.

The services carried out by CISS are intended to keep SEC’s staff and their visitors safe.

In July, another of the corporation’s arms, Chenega Security California, landed a $61 million contract from the U.S. Space Force for fire protection, emergency management and emergency medical services .

Chenega Global Protection, which is headquartered in Chantilly alongside CISS, is still working under a $27 million contract from the U.S. Army to facilitate and man security and access control at the Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll / Reagan test site. The contract runs through early 2026.

