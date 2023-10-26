RGS CEO Paul Smith Shares Thoughts on Leadership in an Ever-Changing GovCon Landscape

As CEO of Rancher Government Solutions , Paul Smith leads the company’s efforts to deliver secure open source technology to the U.S. government. He was appointed to the role in July, and is currently an advisor at Software AG Government Solutions, Mattermost and Mainsail. Earlier in his career, he spent 17 years at Red Hat.

Smith, a three-time Wash100 Award recipient, recently participated in an interview with the Potomac Officers Club, in which he discussed his core values, offered his insights on adapting to changes within the federal contracting ecosystem and shared his thoughts on the challenges businesses face when innovating.

In this excerpt from the interview, Smith describes the work environment he strives to create:

“I want those in my charge to grow professionally and personally. The only way to do that is to have the right culture in place. Culture is built on mutual respect and trust, transparency and openness, modeling accountability to your teammates and creating an environment where respectful differences of opinion are not only heard, but invited. When people believe that their role has real impact, unbelievable energy and creativity is unleashed and you can do incredible things.”

To learn more about Smith’s leadership approach, read the full Executive Spotlight interview on the Potomac Officers Club website.

Interested in participating in your own Executive Spotlight interview? This opportunity to build your brand is exclusively available to Potomac Officers Club members. To browse our membership options and choose which one is right for you, click here .