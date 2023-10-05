RAND Calls on Navy, Marine Corps to Reevaluate Connector Survivability

New research from RAND Corporation‘s National Security Research Division found that the Navy and Marine Corps face a new threat environment that demands them to reevaluate the survivability of their current fleet of surface connectors.

RAND said the U.S. military’s existing fleet of amphibious connectors was designed and developed under different operational concepts and “might not be as survivable when they operate in a contested environment against an evolved adversary.”

The nonprofit research organization recommended that the naval services address the survivability of their current fleet of amphibious craft by developing and formalizing an analytic framework for connector survivability.

According to RAND, the Navy and Marine Corps must also invest in the survivability of the current connector fleet; develop techniques, procedures and associated training to support the new operating concepts; and utilize operational and tactical intelligence for amphibious forces.