PM Defensive Cyber Operations Transitions to Army’s PEO IEW&S; Brig. Gen. Ed Barker Quoted

The Program Executive Office Intelligence, Electronic, Warfare and Sensors is building up the U.S. Army’s cyber capabilities with the addition of Project Manager Defensive Cyber Operations.

With the transition, PEO IEW&S is integrating into its portfolio PM DCO’s two key programs: Cyber Platforms and Systems and Cyber Analytics and Detection, the service branch said Thursday.

CPS facilitates the procurement and delivery of cybersecurity tools and related platforms to the armed forces and CAD offers capabilities that enable warfighters to analyze and detect internal and external cyberthreats to the Army.

“The days of the Army being a Kinetic only force are gone. Our ability to operate in multiple domains has become paramount with none more important than mastering the cyber warfare arena,” said Brig. Gen. Ed Barker, PEO for IEW&S.