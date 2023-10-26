Pam Melroy Says NASA Supports Mission Authorization for Commercial Space Activities

NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy has expressed support for the ongoing development of a mission authorization framework by the National Space Council to oversee regulatory compliance of commercial space activities, SpaceNews reported Wednesday.

Speaking at AIAA’s ASCEND conference in Nevada, Melroy emphasized the importance of having “a clear, timely and consistent path to success and safety” and coordinated oversight of commercial space operations not licensed by other government agencies.

Commercial lunar landers and space stations will benefit from the mission authorization framework, Melroy said. According to the deputy administrator, NASA relies on commercial landers to send cargo and astronauts to the lunar surface and supports the transition from the International Space Station to private space stations.

“Industry must be able to secure the regulatory approvals needed to partner with NASA in order to keep everyone safe. On the other side, it’s important that the in-space authorization policy be very clear and straightforward to understand,” Melroy, a 2023 Wash100 awardee, said.