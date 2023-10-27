OSTP Looks to Strengthen Clinical Trials Infrastructure With New Initiatives

The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy will work with the clinical research community and federal partners in the next six months to advance measures meant to strengthen the country’s clinical trials infrastructure to help enhance health outcomes.

Actions include introducing plans to facilitate pragmatic clinical trials across diverse communities and sites, exploring opportunities to establish trust to back clinical research and public health and conducting pilots to demonstrate more efficient data capture, the White House said Thursday.

OSTP also released summaries of responses from two requests for information issued in October 2022 to gain insights on building up the clinical trials infrastructure and optimizing data capture for clinical trials.

The responses call for the development of a coordinated federal approach to outbreak response, the launch of initiatives to vet and pilot data capture for clinical trials and the need to shift to more streamlined trial designs.

OSTP also announced that it has worked with the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health to deploy a national health innovation network, dubbed ARPANET-H, to accelerate clinical trials for cancer and other diseases.

