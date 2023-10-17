OSTP Requests Feedback on Environmental Justice Research Plan Development

The Office of Science and Technology Policy has begun seeking information on potential industry sources capable of supporting the development of a federal strategy to identify and address gaps in environmental justice research.

A notice published Friday in the Federal Register states that the OSTP is requesting industry input to inform and guide the National Science and Technology Council Environmental Justice Subcommittee’s research plan analyzing inadequacies in data collection and scientific research related to environmental justice.

Established as part of an executive order to advance environmental justice, the subcommittee is mandated to prepare and update biennially a coordinated strategy to guide research efforts of federal, state, local, tribal and territorial governments.

The research plan will provide recommendations to agencies on developing and using science, data and research to support environmental justice policy.

Interested parties have until Dec. 12 to respond to the request for information.