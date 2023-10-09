OSTP-Hosted Roundtable Focuses Discussion on AI’s Role in Health Care

The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy held a roundtable to discuss with leaders from patient advocacy groups, academia, health care and industry stakeholders how to safely field artificial intelligence to improve individuals’ health outcomes.

The event included considerations on how to advance responsible AI development and the use of AI tools in public health, clinical settings and drug creation and experimentation, the White House said Friday.

Arati Prabhakar, director of OSTP and a previous Wash100 awardee, highlighted some of the current administration’s initiatives to advance AI adoption, including the release of the Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights and efforts to secure voluntary commitments from AI companies.

Danielle Carnival, deputy director for health outcomes at OSTP and deputy assistant to the president for the Cancer Moonshot, also participated in the roundtable discussion.

