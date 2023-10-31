OMB Requests Comments on Draft Regulatory Impact Report to Congress

The Office of Management and Budget is seeking industry comments on its draft report to Congress that outlines the benefits and costs of previous federal regulations and summarizes agency compliance with the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.

In a notice published Monday in the Federal Register, OMB said the first part of the report is divided into three chapters, with the first one reporting the effects of regulations issued in fiscal years 2020 through 2022.

Chapter II discusses regulatory impacts on state, local and tribal governments; small businesses; wages and employment; and economic growth. Chapter III provides recommendations for regulatory reform, including a summary of the administration’s efforts to implement a presidential memorandum to improve and modernize regulatory review.

The second part of the report summarizes agency compliance with UMRA from October 2019 through September 2022.

The comment period will close on Dec. 15.