NSA Creates GitHub Repository of Operational Technology Cyber Threat Detection Signatures

The National Security Agency has added a page to its cybersecurity site on GitHub that lists detection signatures and analytics for internet-accessible operational technology assets.

The repository, dubbed ELITEWOLF, aims to help network defenders of national security and critical infrastructure systems to catch malicious activity and vulnerabilities in their OT environments, NSA said Thursday.

ELITEWOLF builds on a 2020 cybersecurity advisory released by NSA and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which called on critical infrastructure operators and owners create incident response and resilience plans to secure their OT assets.

The database includes records of malicious activity as well as signatures and analytics that require more in-depth investigation before being declared as a threat.

NSA urged OT critical infrastructure owners and operators to incorporate ELITEWOLF in their continuous and vigilant system monitoring practice.