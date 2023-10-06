Northrop Awarded Navy Guided Ammunition Development Contract

Northrop Grumman will further develop its guided 57mm ammunition and test it for qualification under a contract — of an unspecified amount — with the U.S. Navy.

The newly designed ammunition uses an onboard seeker and a fuze to enable users to engage and counter surface targets, drones and swarming threats, Northrop said Wednesday.

Dave Fine, vice president of armament systems at Northrop, said the 57mm guided munition is meant to provide the Navy with the capability to defend against moving threats.

The 57mm round offers continuous trajectory guidance and is designed for use with the Mk110 Naval Gun Mount, a medium caliber gun installed aboard littoral combat ships and can fire up to 220 rounds per minute against surface, shore-based and airborne threats.