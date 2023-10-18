NIST Requests Public Comment on Proposed Changes to Federal Data Security Standard SP 800-53

The National Institute of Standards and Technology is accepting public comment on proposed new controls in Special Publication 800-53 standards for federal information security and privacy.

The comment period is open from Oct. 17 to 23, in preparation for a patch release of the 5.1.1 version of SP 800-53 in November, NIST said Tuesday.

The special publication is part of NIST’s Risk Management Framework, which includes seven steps to guide organizations in addressing data security and privacy risk and help them comply with the Federal Information Security Modernization Act.

The new revision aims to address gaps in identity and management system controls, particularly for providers and servers of identity authorization and authentication technologies.