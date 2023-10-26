New CISA-HHS Online Toolkit Aims to Address Gaps in Healthcare Cybersecurity

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency worked with the Department of Health and Human Services to create a toolkit aimed at addressing online security gaps in public health and the healthcare sector in general.

CISA revealed Wednesday that the toolkit is available on its website and features its cyber hygiene services, HHS’ health industry cyber defense practices and the Cybersecurity Framework implementation guide, which HHS developed with the Health Sector Coordinating Council.

The online resource was released ahead of a roundtable discussion co-hosted by CISA and HHS to brainstorm on government-industry collaboration to overcome It security challenges in the industry. The two agencies had been in partnership with HSCC’s Cybersecurity Working Group in the past year to gather and share information, tools, resources and training to the sector.

“Given that healthcare organizations have a combination of personally identifiable information, financial information, health records, and countless medical devices, they are essentially a one-stop shop for an adversary,” said CISA Deputy Director Nitin Natarajan. ”We continue to work diligently with our partners at HHS and in the healthcare sector to secure our health organizations not only in the United States, but across the globe through our collaboration tools.”

