NAWCAD Opens New Cyber Range Focused on Ensuring Aircraft Cybersecurity

Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Oct. 16 at Naval Air Station Patuxent River to mark the opening of a new national cyber range — a facility that provides technology developers with a secure virtual environment where they can test their solutions for digital vulnerabilities.

The cyber range at NAS Patuxent River will be focused on training activities and cyber testing involving aircraft, their subsystems and supporting technologies, the Naval Air Systems Command said Monday.

Steve Cricchi, executive director of NAWCAD, said the new cyber range will help secure and strengthen future flight lines and air wings, adding: “This wide-reaching investment protects warfighters from increasingly advanced cyber enemies—something we can all feel proud of.”

The cyber range at Patuxent River is the fourth of its kind, following one in Eglin Air Force Base, another in Orlando, Florida and a third in Charleston, South Carolina.

The new facility is expected to generate $20 million in revenue for St. Mary’s County in Maryland and produce new job opportunities.