Navy Commissions USS Jack H Lucas Guided-Missile Destroyer Into Active Service

USS Jack H Lucas Commissioning [Image 5 of 5], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, licensed under public domain

The U.S. Navy commissioned its newest Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer into active service during a ceremony held Saturday in Tampa, Florida, DVIDS reported.

The USS Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125) is the Navy’s first destroyer built in the Flight III configuration and equipped with the updated AEGIS Weapon System, Baseline 10 architecture.

Named after Medal of Honor recipient Jack Lucas, DDG 125 features the new AN/SPY6(V)(1) air and missile defense radar and has improved electrical power and cooling capacity.

“The Jack H. Lucas is built to fight. It is a fast, maneuverable, versatile, and lethal ship – capable of tackling any mission it is given,” said Erik Raven, undersecretary of the Navy.

