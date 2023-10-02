Navy Commissions Austal USA-Built USS Augusta Littoral Combat Ship

The U.S. Navy has commissioned the USS Augusta (LCS 34), the service branch’s 17th Independence-variant littoral combat ship, during a ceremony held in Eastport, Maine, DVIDS reported Saturday.

The Austal USA-manufactured LCS is the second naval ship named after the capital city of Maine and is the latest vessel to join the Navy’s class of multi-mission ships capable of operating independently in near-shore and open-ocean environments.

Naval Inspector General Vice Adm. John Fuller said the ship will assist maritime operations that “provide presence and support both sea control and power projection.”

Austal USA delivered the USS Augusta to the Navy in May after completing acceptance trials for the vessel.

The company is constructing the service branch’s last two Independence-variant LCS, the future USS Kingsville (LCS 36) and USS Pierre (LCS 28).