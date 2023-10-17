NASA, UC Berkeley Announce New Space Research & Innovation Hub

The University of California, Berkeley, SKS Partners and NASA’s Ames Research Center have debuted plans to develop a new campus and innovation hub in Mountain View, California to support research and development in areas such as astronautics, aviation and quantum computing.

The Berkeley Space Center will occupy 36 acres within the NASA Research Park and include educational facilities, offices, laboratories, a conference center, student and faculty housing and retail space, NASA said Monday.

Eugene Tu, director of NASA Ames Research Center, said the partnership between NASA and UC Berkeley may lead to future collaborations in various areas, including interplanetary exploration, air transportation capabilities and environmental studies.

UC Berkeley is the second major university to choose NASA Research Park for a new research campus.

In a separate announcement, UC Berkeley said the new innovation hub is expected to generate more than 6,000 advanced R&D job opportunities.