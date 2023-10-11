NASA Stennis to Host Evolution Space’s Solid Propulsion Production Site

Evolution Space has entered into an agreement with NASA to establish solid propulsion production and testing operations at the agency’s Stennis Space Center.

Under the agreement, Evolution Space will set up its Minor Scale Propulsion Center at the Mississippi-based rocket testing facility to commence the production of solid rocket motors in the second quarter of 2024, NASA said Tuesday.

Evolution Space will provide the equipment, components and electrical systems needed to test the solid rocket motors at Stennis’ E-3 Test Complex.

“We see our collaboration with the NASA Stennis propulsion center as a strategic expansion to help meet the growing demands of both the commercial and defense sectors,” said Josh Marino, vice president of operations at Evolution Space.

Rick Gilbrech, director of the Stennis Space Center, said the facility works to expand its partnerships with commercial companies to support NASA’s commitment to increase access to space.