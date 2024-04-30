Government & Industry Seek to Fill Cyber Positions Using Skills-Based Hiring Principles

National Cyber Director Harry Coker Jr. announced at a recent White House event the intent of the federal government to transition by summer the Information Technology Management job series — which encompasses a majority of the federal IT workforce — to skills-based hiring.

The move is part of a broader effort to use a skills-based hiring framework, when appropriate, with the ultimate aim of promoting access to cybersecurity jobs in the government without relying on college degree requirements, the Office of the National Cyber Director said Monday.

For their part, representatives from multiple organizations across various industries present at the event expressed their commitment to follow the government’s lead and bolster their cyber talent pipeline by relying on skills-based principles and practices like apprenticeships, scholarships and trainings.

Examples of such efforts include a technical and professional learning initiative by Verizon in collaboration with edX; a cybersecurity curriculum pilot program involving Cisco Networking Academy and Wichita State University; and continued investments by Motorola Solutions in talent development partnerships and programs.

