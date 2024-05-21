DHA Appoints Phillip LaJoie as Market Technology Integration Office COO

Phillip LaJoie, a federal health information technology executive, has joined the Defense Health Agency as chief operating officer within the Market Technology Integration Office.

He announced his move to DHA in a LinkedIn post published Thursday.

LaJoie will bring to the role over two decades of executive-level technical experience in both public and private healthcare sectors and expertise in electronic health records, digital modernization and data sharing.

Prior to DHA, he was vice president of federal migrations at Qbase, where he led the delivery of mission-critical platforms and services to customers across the Department of Defense and other national security agencies.

According to his LinkedIn profile, his industry career included time as director of operations at precision medicine company 2bPrecise, interim chief information officer for Resolute Health and VP of client services at CliniComp.

LaJoie also served as CIO at the Naval Medical Center San Diego and chief technology officer for health affairs within the Office of the Secretary of Defense.