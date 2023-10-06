Hello, Guest!

NASA Posts Draft Solicitation for Goddard Logistics Services Contract

NASA is requesting industry feedback on a draft solicitation for a potential five-year follow-on contract to provide logistics support services to the agency’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland.

The Goddard Logistics Services Contract will address Goddard’s logistics management requirements to achieve Earth science, space science and exploration mission objectives, according to a notice posted Tuesday on SAM.gov.

NASA anticipates awarding the contract on Aug. 28, 2024, with work commencing on Oct. 01, 2024.

Work will occur at Goddard Space Flight Center, Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia and the NASA Headquarters.

The contract has a one-year base period with four option years.

Responses are due Oct. 30.

