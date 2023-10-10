Marine Corps Begins Search for AI Chatbot to Support GEOINT Data System

Marine Corps Systems Command has begun requesting information on potential industry sources capable of developing an artificial intelligence chatbot program for the service branch’s integrated tactical data system.

A notice posted Thursday on SAM.gov states that MCSC is looking for an AI chatbot capability that uses natural language processing to receive and parse requests and output textual responses for the Distributed Common Ground/Surface System-Marine Corps Geospatial Intelligence Program.

DCGS-MC GEOINT is an enterprise system designed to enable Marine analysts to task, collect, process, analyze, store and disseminate GEOINT data and products needed to provide battlespace visualization to support commanders’ decision-making.

Interested parties have until Oct. 20 to respond to the request for information.