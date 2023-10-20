Hello, Guest!
Lockheed Martin Selected To Support National Cyber Range Complex Charleston

Logo / lockheedmartin.com

Lockheed Martin has received a task order award from U.S. Army Contracting Command – Orlando to provide realistic environments that will allow for the training of the Department of Defense Cyber Mission Force and the testing of DOD acquisition programs.

Work under the contract – awarded on behalf of the Test Resource Management Center and Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation – will benefit Joint Base Charleston’s National Cyber Range Complex – Event Planning, Operations and Support site, which works to cyber-harden naval and special operations platforms and enhance their resilience, Lockheed said Thursday.

Lockheed Martin Cyber & Intelligence Vice President Tish Rourke said the NCRC Charleston facility provides technical infrastructure that helps the cyber community address various threats.

“It enables real-world, domain-tailored cybersecurity training to keep our cyber professionals ahead of threats with 21st Century Security solutions across the country,” Rourke added.

