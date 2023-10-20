Leidos to Support Air Force Electric Vehicle Charging-as-a-Service System Deployment

Leidos has received an other transaction prototype contract from the Defense Innovation Unit to help the Department of the Air Force deploy electronic vehicle charging systems at multiple U.S. installations.

The EV Charging-as-a-Service deployment contract will support the Air Force’s goal to transition its more than 49,000 non-tactical vehicles to zero emissions, the defense contractor said Thursday.

“With this award, Leidos will leverage our expertise decarbonizing complex systems to deliver quick and resilient solutions, with minimal impact expected to the critical missions of the Air Force,” said Bill Johnson, senior vice president and operations manager at Leidos.

Leidos selected EV charging network ChargePoint to support the EVCaaS deployment effort.

The company will also partner with Shoals Technologies Group to pilot an above-ground EV balance of systems capability.