LCG Books Subcontract Under $952 HHS Award to Support Grant Management Software; Conrad Kenley Quoted

LCG has received a five-year subcontract from Guidehouse under a $952 million U.S. Department of Health and Human Services award.

In collaboration with the Guidehouse team, LCG will assist with grants programs and deliver information technology services for the HHS-owned GrantSolutions grant management software , the Rockville, Maryland-based company announced on Oct. 4.

“We are honored to be selected to continue to support grants services at HHS with the team at Guidehouse. Providing strong solutions and cost savings so grant awards can have a greater impact for communities has been a part of our DNA at LCG for over 25 years.” said LCG CEO and President Conrad Kenley .

Services will be delivered through a task order and are intended to help HHS continue innovating and increasing efficiencies for GrantSolutions Partners.

This subcontract marks the beginning of LCG’s 11th year working on GrantSolutions initiatives and is one of many HHS awards the company has won this year. LCG’s most recent win came in September, when the organization booked a $16 million contract from the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases to provide IT services .

Earlier that month, LGC was awarded a one-year task order from the National Human Genome Research Institutes for Financial and Strategic Planning System support. In January, the enterprise received an $8 million IT services contract from the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.

