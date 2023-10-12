Lawmakers Call for AI Bill of Rights Inclusion in Biden’s Upcoming Executive Order

A group of U.S. lawmakers led by Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., and Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., has called on President Biden to integrate the Office of Science and Technology Policy’s Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights into his forthcoming artificial intelligence executive order.

In a letter to President Biden, the lawmakers urged the administration to use the framework’s principles as a guide when designing, developing, deploying and utilizing automated systems, Markey’s office said Wednesday.

Published in October 2022, the blueprint states that the development of AI systems must be centered on OSTP’s five principles: safe and effective systems; algorithmic discrimination protections; data privacy; notice and explanation; and human alternatives, consideration, and fallback.

The letter said the AI Bill of Rights “would serve as a strong foundation for the executive order, a position echoed by more than 60 civil society, technology, labor, and human rights organizations.”

Interested in learning more about how the U.S. government is approaching AI implementation? At the Potomac Officers Club’s 5th Annual AI Summit on Feb. 28, you will have the opportunity to hear from top federal officials and industry leaders, who will come together to consider key AI priorities within the public sector. Click here to learn more, and click here to register to attend.